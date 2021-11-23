Reiko Ho Directs Joy Luck Club at MVT

Manoa Valley Theatre is back – presenting the first full-capacity play live on stage this weekend with The Joy Luck Club. Director Reiko Ho joined John Veneri to discuss her directorial debut this weekend and her personal touch to this very familiar feature.

The Joy Luck Club tells the story of four older Chinese American women and their complex relationships with their American-born daughters. The play moves from China in the early twentieth century and San Francisco from the 1950s to the 1980s, as the eight women struggle to reach across a seemingly unpassable chasm of culture, generation and expectations to find strength and happiness.

The show runs from November 26th thru December 12th. For tickets visit https://www.manoavalleytheatre.com/joyluckclub