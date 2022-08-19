Deb Guimond Heart, owner of Deb Heart Energy Healing & Creations, joined us on Living808 today! Deb describes herself as a Quantum energy healer, galactic shaman, and reiki master healer. She talked about the courses that she offers and the many different products that are available for purchase. Salts, candles, sprays, roll-ons, bracelets, kombucha, dressings and more can be found on her site. Deb recently created a Reiki Level 1 Course and has an upcoming 7-week chakra series for those wanting to work on their energy centers in their physical body.

For more information and to sign up for the courses, visit her website https://www.debheart.com/