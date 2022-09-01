Honolulu (KHON2) – Regal Cinemas at Pearl Highlands is celebrating National Cinema Day with $3 movie tickets, Saturday September 3rd.

Pearl Highlands Center has been serving the community for nearly 30 years, and is known as Central Oahu’s “must-stop” destination for food, entertainment, and everyday needs.

“Pearl Highlands is great for movie lovers, as Regal Cinema is surrounded by a bunch of shops and restaurants. Families can enjoy a full day and night at this center because there is always something to do,” says Forrest Anez, General Manager at Regal Cinemas Pearl Highlands.

National Cinema Day is celebrated on September 3rd, and Regal Cinema is celebrating why movies are meant for the big screen with $3 tickets to any movie.

Anez says, “We have a lot of exciting movies that will be showing this weekend. From DC Super Pets to Bullet Train, there is something for everyone.”

Regal Cinema at Pearl Highlands boasts an upgraded theater experience featuring luxury, reclining seats.

Those looking to attend National Cinema Day at Pearl Highlands Center can purchase movie tickets online via their official website.

Regal Cinema:

www.regmovies.com

Pearl Highlands Center:

www.pearlhighlands.com

@pearlhighlands on Instagram

@PearlHighlandsCenter on Facebook