Henry Gabriel, Recycling Program Branch Chief, joined Living808 again today! He shared the benefits of the newly installed 24/7 cameras at the city’s refuse convenience centers. The initiative, conceived a couple of years ago, recently completed installation at all seven centers, including the high-traffic locations.

Gabriel highlighted how real-time camera feeds empower users to make informed decisions, strategically planning visits to avoid peak hours for a more efficient experience. “Balanced Traffic Distribution” encourages public monitoring, preventing bottlenecks and ensuring a smoother flow of vehicles.

This added transparency in public monitoring also builds trust and eliminates uncertainty. Gabriel expects a positive impact, reducing instances of illegal dumping by frustrated patrons facing long lines. He shared that not only do the cameras address high-traffic problems at locations, but also fosters a positive public perception. All seven convenience center cameras are operational at this link: https://www.honolulu.gov/opala/quick-links/waste-drop-off-locations.html#a