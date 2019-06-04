Red Cross Offers Discounted Swimming & Junior Lifeguard Classes for Summer

The Red Cross of Hawaii is offering discounted swimming and water safety instruction in hopes of preventing more tragic drownings this summer.

Every day, about 10 Americans die from accidental drowning, which is the second leading cause of death in children 1-14 years of age.

According to Hawaii Red Cross CEO Coralie Matayoshi, Hawaii has the second highest drowning rate in the nation and victims aren’t limited to tourists.

It’s 10 times the national average for residents so it’s important to learn how to swim, and other life-saving do’s and don’ts.

Red Cross has partnered with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation for the past five years where Red Cross waives or discounts fees for swimming lessons and certification classes.

This includes swimming lessons at City & County polls and the Junior Lifeguard Program for teens, ages 13-17, which starts in July, where the partnership allows the price to be reduced from $120 to $38.

Some other water safety tips:

Never swim alone, even if you’re an adult.

Practice “reach supervision” which means to be within arm’s length of a child in case an emergency occurs.

Outfit everyone with proper gear, U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation devices

Keep basic lifesaving equipment close by pools and know how to use it.

Make sure pools are surrounded by a fence at least 4 feet high.

Don’t mix alcohol with swimming.

Website: redcross.org/local/hawaii.html

