Recharge & Renew at Naio Bliss Spa Inside Prince Waikiki

Honolulu (KHON2)- Pamper yourself and flush toxins out of your body at Naio Bliss Wellness Suite inside the Prince Waikiki Hotel after months in isolation and craving physical touch.

“When we opened in November we were inundated with calls to schedule appointments and it became very clear to us that our community is embracing Spa once more,” says Spa Supervisor Kate Broadhurst. “Massage is extremely therapeutic for healing the body as it removes Toxins built up in the muscles and we provide you a 90 minute escape from the pressures of day to day life, which does wonders for mental health. Due to our increased time in between clients, we are not able to see as many guests in the same day, however with 7 day a week availability, we will always find a spot for you!”

Broadhurst adds, “Currently, our most popular treatment is a Prince Hotel exclusive in celebration of their 30th anniversary called the Alihi Lani. It is also my favorite of our treatments as it is truly a head to toe, full body transformation. The treatment includes a 60 Minute Lomi Lomi Massage with Pohaku Hot Stone and the guest choice of either a 30 minute Express Facial or 30 minute Foot Reflexology. It is life changing!”

Spa makes the perfect gift for the Holidays: self care. “By providing a loved one with a Spa Gift Card, you’re reminding them to take some much needed “me” time,” says Broadhurst. “They can customize their gift by choosing anything from our menu and at a time that is convenient for them! With our extensive Menu and luxurious Enhancements, it will be an experience they never forget”

Naio Bliss offers an exclusive discount to all of our Kama’aina guests.

Something in the works will excite regulars. Naio Bliss is putting the finishing touches on a Wellness Membership package that is packed with treatment discounts, retail discounts as well as the chance to bring a friend at your exclusive rate. So stay tuned to our Instagram for that exciting launch in the near future.

Naio Bliss looks forward to welcoming guests back after COVID closures. “During Phase 1 of the lockdown, as Spa is not considered an essential business all 10 of our locations closed,” says Broadhurst. “As the state improved upon its health mandates and our COVID Positive numbers decreased, we were thrilled to be a part of the next phase of Re-Opening Hawaii. Prior to bringing our team back, we went through numerous Sanitation Trainings, consulted with our Medical Doctor on protocols and set a plan for keeping the experience Transformational while also ensuring it is as safe as possible.”

Broadhurst goes on to say, “In our opinion, Spa is more important than ever! After being in isolation for quite a few months, we humans are craving social interaction and physical touch.”

Naio Bliss is a Wellness Establishment, and all staff hold licensure. Naio Bliss strictly adheres to the Universal Spa Guidelines for health & safety. Freedom Spas has taken the onset of this pandemic very seriously and employed a medical Doctor to review all of our protocols as well as council us on the most up to date information from the CDC. Prior to coming to work, staff completes a health survey indicating they are safe to come to work. All of the staff wears a mask at all times, as guests do as well. Due to the CDC recommendations for Sanitation, Naio Bliss purchased all EPA Registered sanitation equipment and lengthened the time in between appointments to ensure that the Disinfecting & Sanitizing Protocol is strictly followed.

“The excellent news is that our locations on Kauai have been operating since July with these protocols without incident,” adds Broadhurst.

The Prince is offering a Kama’aina Holiday special of $199/night.



Hours:

Sunday – Saturday

9am-6pm

Follow on IG @naoibliss

Website: https://www.princewaikiki.com/experience/naio-bliss/