Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Endless Summer” sale for those looking to head into the weekend in style.
Island Slipper provides a range of men’s to women’s footwear and accessories. From Friday, July 21st to Sunday, July24th, Island Slipper customers will receive 25% off select footwear in stores.
Island Slipper:
Ala Moana:
1450 Ala Moana Blvd
Ewa Wing Level 3
Suite #3515
Honolulu, HI 96814
Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:
2201 Kalakaua Ave
Building A Level 2
Suite #A211
Honolulu, HI 96815