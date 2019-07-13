Rare plants available at the 57th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair

Time for another edition of the plant whisperer Rod Oshima from Diamond Head Plants. He gives us a sneak peek at what you can expect at this weekend’s 57th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair happening at Kualoa Ranch.

The Farm Fair is featuring an extremely rare plant, the Pink Bridal Plumeria. Other special plants include the red dragon, pitcher plants, double and triple desert rose plants, and other varieties of flowering plants and fruit trees.

The 57th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair

Kualoa Ranch

Saturday, July 13th, 9am-7pm

Sunday, July 14th, 9am-5pm

For more information visit http://hawaiistatefarmfair.org