One of the most exciting football players in UH Football history, Chad Owens, will be helping with the Raising Cane’s & Barefoot League Summer Keiki Football Clinic. There will be two sessions starting with children ages 6-9 years old in the early afternoon from 2:30 to 3:30. Then from 4pm to 5:30pm the camp up to children ages 10-13 years old. Owens, a former UH, NFL , and Canadian Football League Star, will be joined by other former athletes and coaches in hopes of providing a safe learning environment all while teaching kids new skill for them to get better. Barefoot League will provide branded t-shirts for all keiki participants. Cane’s will provide meals and swag bags for keiki. And according to Ali Urbick, Raising Canes hopes to do more of this in the near future.

“Raising Cane’s and Barefoot League are committed to hosting 3-4 sports clinics per year around Oahu. Each clinic will feature former and current collegiate and professional players and coaches, like Chad Owens. The clinic will focus on skills for a different sport like baseball, soccer, and football and will accommodate up to 400 keiki. For the Kaiser High School clinic half of the slots will be designated for keiki from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hawaii . There will be 200 slots opening for the public. As a mahalo to Kaiser High School for hosting the clinic, Raising Cane’s is donating 15% of sales from its Hawaii Kai restaurant on July 29th to the Kaiser High School Athletic Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to supporting student athletes in their athletic and academic endeavors. Those looking to support the organization should mention the organization upon ordering.”

Parents must register in advance at www.barefootleague.com