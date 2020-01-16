Raise the Bar Wine Event at Royal Hawaiian Bar Azure

Honolulu (KHON2) – Raise the bar for an unforgettable wine event at The Royal Hawaiian Bar Azure with winemaker Fred Scherrer of Scherrer Winery and Master Sommelier Michael Jordan.

The duo will share inspiring wines that feature beautiful flavors with bar bites prepared by Azure’s Executive Chef Shingo Katsura.

Tickets are $75 per person, $70 per person for groups of 4 or more (includes tax and gratuity)

For reservations, call

Call +1 (808) 931-7837

Website: https://www.royal-hawaiian.com/dining-overview/azure/

Website: https://scherrerwinery.com/