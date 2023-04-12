The 8th ranked Rainbow Wahine Beach Volleyball team is back from a successful road trip to host it’s final regular season weekend at TC Ching Complex. Over the course of a two-day double round robin event, 8th ranked Hawaii will face 20th ranked Arizona and number 14 Georgia State. This event is free to the public with three matches a day, Hawaii playing two on both Saturday and Sunday. Hawaii is 22 and 6 on the season and looking to close out strong all while saying aloha to six senior wahine before the Big West Championships next weekend, also being held in Lower Manoa.



This Week’s Schedule

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

Saturday, April 15

#20 Arizona vs. #14 Georgia State…………..8:00 a.m. HT

#8 Hawai’i vs. #20 Arizona……………………10:15 a.m. HT

#8 Hawai’i vs. #14 Georgia State………………12:30 p.m. HT



Sunday, April 16

#8 Hawai’i vs. #14 Georgia State……..12:00 p.m. HT

#11 Georgia State vs. #20 Arizona……..2:30 p.m. HT

#8 Hawai’i vs. #20 Arizona……………….6:30 p.m. HT (Spectrum Sports)