The eagerly awaited Rainbow Prom Hawaiʻi 2023 is just around the corner, promising a night filled with music, dancing, entertainment, fun, food, and festivities. Hosted by the Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center (HHHRC), this event is not only a celebration of diversity but also a testament to the organization’s commitment to providing safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth in Hawaiʻi. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting event that’s free for all Hawaiʻi high school students. Andrew Ogata, Director of Marketing & Development for HHHRC, joined Living808 with the details.

HHHRC has been serving Hawaiʻi’s LGBTQIA+ community since 1983, dedicated to creating safe and welcoming environments for queer youth to thrive and embrace their authentic selves. Rainbow Prom exemplifies this commitment by opening its doors to all Hawaiʻi high school students.

The Rules: Safety First

As a night dedicated to celebrating diversity and inclusion, Rainbow Prom has some rules in place to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment:

No Alcohol or Illegal Substances: Rainbow Prom is a substance-free event, and attendees are expected to respect this rule.

No Outside Food or Drink: Delicious food and beverages will be available at the event, so there’s no need to bring your own.

No In & Out: Once you’re in, it’s time to enjoy the festivities. Re-entry won’t be allowed, so make the most of the night.

Open to Hawaiʻi High School Students Only: Rainbow Prom is exclusively for Hawaiʻi high school students and event organizers. Unfortunately, no guests will be permitted.

Rainbow Prom is made possible through the collaborative efforts of HHHRC, the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum, and Spill the Tea Cafe. For 40 years, HHHRC has provided a safe space for LGBTQIA+ individuals, including the youth. Surveys conducted by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health have shown that Hawaiʻi’s queer youth are often subjected to bullying and abuse. Events like Rainbow Prom play a crucial role in connecting and fostering a sense of community among LGBTQIA+ youth from across the island.

October is an exciting month for the LGBTQIA+ community, with numerous events celebrating Pride. However, many of these events are geared towards adults and may have age restrictions. Rainbow Prom stands out by being an inclusive celebration that welcomes Hawaiʻi’s high school students. It’s an opportunity for these young individuals to experience the vibrancy of Pride in a safe and youth-friendly environment.

Rainbow Prom Hawaiʻi 2023 promises to be a night to remember for Hawaiʻi’s high school students. With its focus on inclusivity, safety, and fun, it embodies the spirit of Pride in every sense. So, mark your calendars and get ready for a fantastic evening of entertainment, food, music, and dancing as we come together to celebrate diversity and unity at Rainbow Prom Hawaiʻi.

For tickets and more info, visit www.hawaiirainbowprom.org.