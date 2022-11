The Rainbow Invitational Marching Band Festival is this Thursday in Manoa thanks to the partnership with Meadow Gold. Fifteen high school marching bands have the opportunity to perform in the showcase. The UH Marching will perform as the finale and the public is welcome to attend.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the UH Box Office the day of the Festival at $10 for adults and $8 for students.

UH MARCHING BAND FESTIVAL

TC CHING FIELD

Thursday November 10, 2022 at 5:30pm