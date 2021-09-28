Rainbow Drive-In Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Rainbow Drive-In has reached a milestone birthday!

The long-time family business is celebrating its 60th anniversary and supporting the community at the same time in a big way.

“We will be donating $1 for every plate lunch sold during the week leading up to our anniversary from 9/26-10/2 to local schools in the form of school supplies,” shared

Rainbow Drive-In Owner Chris Iwamura.

“We will also having social media contests online and will be releasing commerative merchandise at our Rainbow Tiki shop in Kapahulu.”

For more information visit www.rainbowtiki.com and www.rainbowdrivein.com