Rainbow Children’s Book Honors Pregnancy & Infant Loss

Honolulu (KHON2) – A couple is sharing their story for National Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day to bring love and healing to other parents who have experienced this heartache, through a new children’s book called Rainbow.

Author Je’Nai and her husband Roy Kuhn joined Living808 to talk about ways parents can discuss this subject with children, honor the memory of their lost child and find encouragement and hope.

Childbirth can bring a great amount of love, joy, and happiness to families, but when that joy is turned to sadness, because the dream of holding your new baby never happens, the emotional pain is unimaginable.

It is estimated that 1 in 160 pregnancies end in stillbirth and 15 in 100 pregnancies end in miscarriage. National Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Month is observed nationwide to show sympathy and solidarity towards those who have lost their children during and after pregnancies and to also create awareness for those who haven’t.

If you’re interested in purchasing your copy of Rainbow, visit Je’Nai’s official website (JeNaiKuhn.com) or Amazon.com.

