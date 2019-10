Honolulu (KHON2)- R & B stars including Mya and Hi-Five are coming to Hawaii for a concert at the Blaisdell Arena on November 16th.

My Music Era Vol II features Mya, Lloyd, Bobby V., and Hi-Five.

The concert will showcase a mixture of R & B. Pop, Hip Hop and Soul.

Tickets range from $49-$129.

Triad Entertainment Group is also working on an event featuring country music.

For tickets to My Music Era Vol II, go to http://Ticketmaster.com