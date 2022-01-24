Quick Star Tutoring Offers Grade-A Teaching to Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Quick Stars Tutoring is providing one-on-one teaching lessons to Hawaii residents of all ages.

Waipio Shopping Center is helping Hawaii residents of all ages by providing one-on-one teaching services at Quick Stars Tutoring.

“We offer services to residents of all ages. Whether our students are beginning their schooling, or if they want to brush up on their knowledge, everyone is welcome to come in,” says Tracey Lee, Owner of Quick Stars Tutoring.

Since 2004, Quick Stars Tutoring prides themselves on offering one-on-one sessions, an amenity that Lee says could be beneficial for their students.

Lee says, “The intimate tutoring services we offer provide attention to our students. All of our teachers have extensive knowledge dealing with kids and years of experience in education.”

To learn more about Quick Stars Tutoring and their special discount for Living808 viewers, future students are encouraged to check out the official website of Quick Stars Tutoring.

QUICK STARS TUTORING:

(808) 375-5244

www.quickstarstutoring.com

ADDRESS: 94-1024 Waipio Uka St #201A

Waipahu, HI 96797

