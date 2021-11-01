Queens’ Marketplace Offers A Variety of Stores for Shoppers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Located along the Kohala Coast on the Island of Hawaii, Queens’ Marketplace offers a variety of shopping, dining and services to Hawaii Island residents.

With over 50% of locally owned and operated businesses, As property of Alexander and Baldwin, Queens’ Marketplace has become a one-stop-shop for visitors to support local retailers.

“We have several clothing boutiques, two great sandal stores, a hat store, beautiful jewelry boutiques and a variety of specialty shops. If you need a gift for someone, you’re guaranteed to find something special at Queens’ Marketplace. Our art galleries are also fun to browse and view beautiful local art in,” says Hanna Bree, Property Marketing Manager at Queens’ Marketplace.

Queens’ Marketplace provides more than just shops and dining experiences, they offer services to those looking to jump start a healthy lifestyle.

Bree says, “We have a yoga studio with indoor and outdoor classes and a bike shop where you can rent bikes for the weekend. We also have the island’s most popular salon & day spa, KOR salon, where you can get manis, pedis, your hair done, facials, and even massages.”

To learn more about Queens’ Marketplace, its retailers and upcoming events, visitors are encouraged to visit the official website of Queens’ Marketplace.

WEBSITE:

www.queensmarketplace.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE(FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM):

@QueensMarketPlace