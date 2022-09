The nation’s all-time leader in homeruns, local girl, Jocelyn Alo from The University of Oklahoma by way of Hauula, joined John Veneri to talk about her historic career on the softball field. She also shares an important message for young keiki and young women who want to pursue certain dreams.

You can catch this national celebrity at a Meet and Greet at SportStan Sporting Goods in Waipio on Monday September 5th from 10am – noon at 94-547 Uke’e Street #303.