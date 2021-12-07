Puunene Shopping Center Offers Dining Options For Maui Residents and Visitors

Honolulu (KHON2) – Puunene Shopping Center brings fresh local flavors to Maui residents and visitors at Fork and Salad Maui.

Located in the town of Kahului, Puunene Shopping Center is Maui’s newest retail center providing a wide range of shops from fitness, home goods, beauty suppliers and eateries. Among those dining options, customers of Puunene Shopping Center will find Fork and Salad Maui, a locally owned and operated restaurant that brings the fresh flavors of Maui to its customers.

“We are a locally-sourced, chef-inspired salad eatery. We specialize in signature salads, wraps, sandwiches, soups, and healthy beverages. We carry more than 50 ingredients and make all of our dressing in house from olive oil. Our mission is our slogan — to #EatLocalEatHealthy and to make doing that — easy, convenient and affordable for our guests. We even have a Fork & Salad app,” says Travis Morrin, Chef and Owner of Fork and Salad Maui.

Customers of Fork and Salad Maui can choose from an array of locally-sourced options, a menu that Morrin and his team is proud of.

Morrin says, “We’re a fast causal eatery. Meaning your meal is freshly prepared right before your eyes. Besides our more than 50 ingredients, we carry 5 kinds of greens, eleven gluten-free dressing made from olive oil and menu items are prepared lightning fast. You can even customize or build-your-own salads.”

Morrin and his team have been operating Fork and Salad Maui since 2016, working with local farmers to bring fresh ingredients to its customers.

“We work directly with farms on island and throughout Hawaii. One of which is Kumu Farms . A farm located in Waikapu, Maui. We’ve been buying organic greens and produce from them since our first store opened in 2016. In fact, we even go there each week to pick up our orders, for all of our restaurants,” says Morrin.

Fork and Salad Maui is at Puunene Shopping Center on Maui. Those looking to learn more information about Fork and Salad Maui can do so by visiting their official website.

PUUNENE SHOPPING CENTER:

100 Ho’okele St, Kahului, HI 96732

FORK AND SALAD MAUI:

www.forkandsaladmaui.com