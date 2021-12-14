Punzal Vision Provides Eye Care For All Residents of Kaua’i

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hokulei Village on the island of Kauai is anchored by Safeway and Petco along with some local businesses throughout the center like Punzal Vision who provides eye care services to Kauai residents of all ages.

“We see keiki as young as 1 all the way to kupuna in their 90’s. We also have an extensive Optical selection, not only for prescription glasses, but also non-prescription sunglasses,” says Pua Cobb-Adams, Lead Paraoptometric Assistant at Punzal Vision.

Located in Hokulei Village, Punzal Vision offers a retail space for eye care services, while patients can shop and eat.

Cobb-Adams, “Punzal Vision has been voted best Optometrist on Kauai for the past 9 years. From the moment you walk through the door, we greet you with a friendly smile and try to give you the best patient experience possible.”

With a wide-range of prescription glasses, Punzal Vision offers many options for clients looking to choose from, including sunglasses.

“These make great gifts. Living in Hawaii, we all need eye protection from the sun. We carry popular brands such as Maui Jim, Oakley and RayBan. We are the only place on Kauai that sells the Oliver Peoples brand of glasses. We also offer gift certificates,” says Keahi Mattos, Optician at Punzal Vision.

Patients can book an appointment with the team of Punzal Vision, by visiting their official website.

PUNZAL VISION:

Website: www.punzalvision.com

Phone: 808-278-8383

HOKULEI VILLAGE:

4454 Nuhou St, Lihue, HI 96766

Website: hokuleivillagecenter.com