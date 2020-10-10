Puna Kamali’i Flowers Sends Fresh Meaningful Tropical Arrangements

Honolulu (KHON2) – A Keaau family business called Puna Kamali’i Flowers sends gifts of aloha with meaningful locally grown flowers to all 50 States.

Puna Kamali’i Flowers has been in business for 21 years and ships by FedEx or UPS overnight delivery so the beautiful arrangements arrive fresh, like they did for Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin.

President Vicki Nelson shared about the meanings of Hawaiian flowers which make them perfect gifts.

“Some symbolize friendship, others symbolize beauty and some even symbolize intense, burning passion,” explains Nelson. “Orchids represent luxury and rare beauty, and proteas symbolize diversity and courage. Birds of paradise convey joyfulness while anthuriums send a message of hospitality.”

She adds that tropical arrangements make the perfect gift to send to loved ones, especially on the mainland because of longevity. “These vibrant flowers can happily last for two weeks,” says Nelson. “Our flowers are cut farm fresh and packaged to arrive in excellent condition.”

Puna Kamali’i Flowers offers retail or wholesale sales for floral gift boxes, tropical cut flowers, tropical plants, leis, tropical foliage. Popular varieities include Anthurium, Birds of Paradise, Gingers, Heliconia, Orchids, Protea and other foliage.

Puna Kamali’i Flowers takes pride in empowering people with developmental disabilities by hiring through work with flowers.

How to place an order:

Website: www.flowersfromhawaii.biz

Email: orders@punakamaliiflowers.com

To get involved in vocational training or employment, contact the main office toll free at 1-866-982-8322

Social Media Handles:

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/punakamaliiflowers/

Facebook www.facebook.com/hawaiiflowers4u