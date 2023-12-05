Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV), operated by Ormat, has been a vital contributor to Hawaii’s clean, renewable geothermal energy since its establishment in 1993. Mike Kaleikini, Senior Director of Hawaii Affairs at Ormat, joined Living808 with an update on their operations. As many know, PGV has a contractual commitment with Hawaiian Electric to provide 38 MW of clean energy, but they temporarily shut down during the Kilauea lava eruption in 2018. PGV resumed operations in November 2020, and is presently generating about 30 MW and aiming to return to its full capacity. Mike talked with Kelly about what they’ve been up to recently, and shared about the successes they’ve had.

Since its inception, PGV has played a pivotal role in displacing the need to burn over 141 million gallons of oil, contributing significantly to Hawaii’s renewable energy landscape.

In March 2022, the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission conditionally approved an Amended and Restated Power Purchase Agreement (ARPPA), allowing PGV to repower its existing facility. This agreement, proposed by Hawaiian Electric, includes key provisions such as delinking energy pricing from the price of oil, extending the contract term through 2052, and replacing twelve outdated generators with three more efficient ones. This upgrade will result in a smaller footprint, reduced noise, and fewer potential emission points, while increasing capacity by 8 MW with the same geothermal resource.

Currently, PGV is actively negotiating two amendments to the ARPPA, focusing on pricing adjustments, increased construction time, and enhanced flexibility in declaring commercial operation.

Addressing environmental considerations, PGV has committed to conducting an Environmental Impact Study (EIS), overseen by Hawaii County. Mike talked about how this study will occur in two phases, with the final EIS document expected by the end of 2023.

For those interested in learning more, visit www.punageothermalproject.com.