Pulelehua Boutique on Maui started in 2016 with inspiration from the fashion featured at the annual Merrie Monarch Hula Festival in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. Owner Gemma Alvior was there as a member of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi. Alvior always wanted to be a designer since she was young.

“I went to Long Beach State, which has a very good College of the Arts, and there’s also a fashion designers school in Long Beach, but I was too scared to do that because I can’t cut straight and I can’t draw however, I’ve learned to embrace my ability to visualize and manifest the designs that I want.”

And Pulelehua is not only popular throughout Hawaii, the brand has also garnered national recognition.

“We were so proud and blessed to have been officially recognized on a national level last year! Other Hawaiʻi brands have been featured in New York Fashion Week events, but this is the first time a Maui brand has been invited, and the first time a Hawaiʻi brand is doing the Brooklyn event. Wa are also the first Hawaii designer that has gone to LA fashion week. This was definitely a highlight for Pulelehua!”

Pulelehua Boutique is also home to a new brand of bikini’s from her daughter Faith who also joined John Veneri on Living808 to describe her style of beach wear.

“I’m 17 years old and recently graduated high school and I began the process of Kulunakinis when I was a sophomore during quarantine. I had a lot of free time on my hands and had no idea Kulunakinis would be where it is now. Kulunakinis was launched on January 1, 2021.

To begin I made two designs: the protea flower and the Puakenikeni flower. I started with these two flowers because I adore the smell of puakenikeni and the way proteas grow in such a lovely way pleases my eye. It wasn’t an easy road for me. I had various challenges. At such a young age and managing everything that comes with everyday teenage life, such as school and sports it could get overwhelming. It’s been almost 2 years now, and I now have MANY new designs and variations for all beautiful body types.

You can find Pulelehua Boutique at Maui Mall Village. You can also check out their newly designed website at Pulelehuamaui.shop or give them a call at (808) 877-8952. Open 7 days a week for the summer. Monday-Thursday 10-5pm, Friday-Saturday 10-6pm, and Sunday 10-3pm.