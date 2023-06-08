We are in the first week of hurricane season here in Hawaiʻi, and all week long Living808 is helping you get prepared. Today, we are learning specific measures or upgrades that homeowners can take to reinforce their roofs and make them more resilient to hurricane damage. Cody Segawa, Estimations Manager at Kapili Solar Roofing & Painting, joined us with advice.

Cody suggests, “If you are planning a roof replacement we would suggest asking your contractor about the wind ratings and impact ratings on the products being presented to you. Some simple upgrades are things such as hurricane clips. For roofing material, choosing a durable and impact-resistant roofing material can significantly enhance the roof’s ability to withstand hurricane conditions. Options such as metal roofing, clay or concrete tiles, or specially designed asphalt shingles can provide increased resistance to wind and flying debris.”

He also suggests scheduling regular roof inspections by a professional to identify any signs of damage or areas that may require maintenance. These inspections can help detect issues early and prevent them from escalating into major problems during a hurricane. Performing routine maintenance tasks such as cleaning gutters, removing debris, and trimming overhanging branches is also recommended. Regular maintenance helps prevent clogged gutters, which can lead to water backup and potential roof damage. Trimming branches reduces the risk of falling debris during storms.

