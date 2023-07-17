As hurricane season begins in Hawaii once again, homeowners must be prepared to address the potential risks and challenges that come with these powerful storms. Water intrusion stands out as a significant concern, as it can cause extensive damage to both the structure and interior of a home. We went out to a site to speak with Jonny Santo Tomas from Structural Systems, a leading company specializing in home inspections and repairs. He shared valuable insights into the essential steps homeowners should take after a storm to mitigate water-related issues.

After a big storm, Jonny advises homeowners to thoroughly inspect their roofs, checking for any damage to the tiles or shingles. Blown-out windows, water intrusion, pooling water, flooding, and fallen trees are all key issues that should be addressed immediately. He also highlights potential damage to lanais, where steps and handrails may have been affected. It is also crucial to examine drainage pipes in the crawlspace area and ensure that the connections are intact to prevent water pooling. Jonny notes that many clients who reach out to their company either lack gutters or have neglected their maintenance, stressing the importance of this feature in safeguarding homes from water-related problems.

When discussing gutters, Jonny emphasizes that homeowners should ensure the system’s connections remain intact. Heavy winds during a storm can affect the gutter system, potentially leading to disruptions in the water flow. Clearing any debris that may have accumulated is vital for uninterrupted water collection, which is directed to downspouts. For homes without gutters, Jonny strongly recommends considering their installation as a preventive measure against future damage. He emphasizes that water intrusion is often the root cause of exterior and interior issues in homes.

To redirect water flow away from the roofline, gutters play a critical role. It is essential to inspect the downspout connections to the gutters after a hurricane. Jonny advises attaching extensions at the bottom of the downspouts, enabling water to be directed as far away from the home as possible. By preventing water from directly reaching the foundation, homeowners can minimize the risk of settlement and movement caused by soil saturation.

In addition to gutters and downspouts, Jonny provides other suggestions to prevent water intrusion. He recommends sloping the ground away from the home by using a sidewalk curb around the perimeter, which channels water away from the property. Garages, although typically naturally sloped, should be checked for pooling water that can cause damage. For hillside homes, utilizing the natural slope alongside downspout extensions helps redirect water farther from the house. Moreover, homeowners with retaining walls should ensure that weepholes are functioning correctly, as their absence can lead to wall damage.

If homeowners encounter drainage issues, Jonny advises reaching out to professionals such as Structural Systems. Their team will conduct a comprehensive inspection of the gutter and downspout systems and provide recommendations for installation, if necessary. In some cases, they may suggest underground drain systems. Addressing drainage problems promptly can help prevent foundation issues caused by water intrusion and mitigate the risk of mold growth resulting from water accumulation.

