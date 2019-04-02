Protect your home with Best Buy Tech

With summer vacations around the corner, the best way to protect your home is with the best technology from Best Buy.

Tech expert Nathan Schwegman suggested the following items:

Ring doorbell:

Lets you keep an eye on your front doorstep from anywhere you are. You can greet and speak through it – and it’s a great way to scare off porch pirates if you’re expecting any package delivery.

August Smart Door Lock:

Attaches to your existing deadbolt to create a “keyless entry option” for a home sitter, family or friend who might be stopping by to help out. It will also alert you when used.

Nest Outdoor Camera:

Helps you keep watch of your home both inside and out. You can watch in real-time via smartphone or tablet and you can set it to send you an alert when it detects motion. You can even talk to visitors through it.

Philips Hue Smart Light Bulbs:

These light bulbs can be controlled through an app on your smartphone or tablet. They let you set a schedule and can be controlled from anywhere using a WiFi connection. Available for both inside and outside your home.

Nest Thermostats:

Keep your home a secure temperature to avoid worrying if the power was top go out. This thermostat helps you regulate temperature from a smartphone app and can help set your home temp on a schedule. You can even have it alert you if your home passes a certain temperature.

And here are some general tech tips when traveling anywhere.

a. Back-up your information and photos BEFORE you leave

b. Ensure your phone/tablets/etc. are up-to-date

c. Avoid accessing private info on guest WiFi networks when traveling for work or fun

