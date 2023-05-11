For parents and caregivers, one of their primary concerns is the well-being of their children. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to parenting, there are several strategies that can foster and promote well-being in children. Today, Scott K Shimabukuro, Practice Development Officer of the Hawaiʻi DOH-Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division, joined us to explore some of these strategies, including the importance of exercise, the complexities of screen time, and the benefits of spending time outdoors in nature.

Scott shared about the benefits of being out in nature, “Some exciting research is out there looking at green, blue, and white spaces. This means spending time outdoors with vegetation, in the water, or the snow. Interestingly, researchers considered the effects of being outside with friends, the exercise you get, or even the length of time spent outdoors. What they found is that none of those was the thing that brought well-being. It was the amount of restoration people experience, and this includes kids. Feeling calm, relaxed, and rejuvenated reduced feelings like anxiety, anger, or sadness. And what better place to take advantage of the great outdoors than Hawaiʻi?”

Promoting well-being in children should utilize a holistic approach that considers various aspects of their lives. Exercise, screen time management, and outdoor activities are essential components, it is crucial for parents and caregivers to adapt these strategies to their children’s individual needs. By fostering a balanced lifestyle that encourages physical activity, mindful screen usage, and nature exploration, parents and caregivers can play a vital role in promoting the well-being of their children. Creating a supportive environment where children feel loved, understood, and empowered will lay the foundation for their overall happiness and success.

For more tips or to learn more about Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week, visit helpyourkeiki.com.