Project Vision Hawaii Brings Health Services to People in Need

Honolulu (KHON2) – Project Vision Hawaii is helping provide access to health and human services, with the help of Friends of Hawaii Charity and The Sony Open Hawaii.

Project Vision Hawaii’s mission is to work in partnership with Hawaii’s people to bring services to communities, statewide, serving everyone from keiki to kupuna, to people experiencing homelessness.

The group has 4 mobile clinics, and 2 mobile hygiene units.

Programs work in partnership to provide preventative screenings that lead to glasses for kids, prevent falls in seniors, as well as prevent chronic conditions such as diabetes.

“On the 11th, we went to Molokai and worked with Vision to Learn to provide every Title one school child with glasses,” says Executive Director Annie Valentin.

“This is a place with huge access to care barriers. About 100 kids got glasses. It was amazing.”

Project Vision has partnered with the City on the HONU/LIFT project, providing long hot showers for people experiencing homelessness to help them in their journey to get back on their feet.

Project Vision is a beneficiary of The Sony Open’s Friend’s of Hawaii Charities.

If you would like to get involved, for the actual tournament, there are fun opportunities to volunteer.

The Sony Open has started an annual giving program. Not only do they provide grants to nonprofits, but also they provide a boost in conjunction with nonprofit annual giving campaigns .

If you give to nonprofit through the Aloha for Hawaii charities site, your money multiplies and therefor you have a greater impact!

Website: http://www.projectvisionhawaii.org/