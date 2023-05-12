This whole week, we have been talking about the importance of children’s mental health. Mikey was joined by two individuals who shared some tips on why it is essential to prioritize and normalize mental health maintenance for children. Amanda Mundon, Community Services Liaison for EPIC ‘Ohana, and Amanda Hawkins, Program Director for ‘Ohana Support Services, Child & Family Services, joined Living808 to wrap up Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week.

Mundon and Hawkins, discuss the impact of social media, family stressors, and long wait times for traditional counseling, which have led to an increase in anxiety and depression among youth. They emphasize that caregivers, family, friends, and providers must provide youth with the space and tools to address their mental health needs.

The conversation also touches on acceptance and the importance of acknowledging that mental health challenges impact everyone. Normalizing mental health struggles and reducing the worry, shame, and fear that loved one’s experience is key. Mundon and Hawkins urge caregivers to set an example for their kids by practicing self-care, taking care of their physical and mental health, and asking for help if needed.

“When I think about the more important thing (for mental health) is about the need for us to normalizing it,” says Mundon. Mundon expresses that everyone goes through challenges in their lifetime and the need to prioritize your mental health is just an important as physical health.

When it comes to supporting others with self-care, Mundon and Hawkins stress the importance of meeting kids where they are developmentally and creating a space to validate their feelings. Spending one-on-one time with young people and doing things that promote self-care, such as hiking or swimming, can be helpful. Utilizing a talk-story approach can also be effective in getting kids to open up.

Finally, in terms of taking action to support Children’s Mental Health Awareness, it is encouraged for parents to build close relationships with their kids so that they are comfortable coming to them when issues arise. They also suggest seeking support from organizations such as Child & Family Service, which offers trauma-informed, evidence-based programs and peer-to-peer support from Parent Partners who have lived experience caring for a child with mental health challenges.