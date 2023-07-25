As we approach the peak of hurricane season, which spans from June 1st to November 30th, it is essential for everyone in Hawaii to be well-prepared for potential weather-related disasters. To shed light on the importance of readiness and highlight the efforts taken by Hawaiian Electric Company, we spoke with Samantha Pauso, Senior Community Affairs Consultant at Hawaiian Electric.

Samantha emphasized the significance of being ready for hurricane season. This period of the year is characterized by increased tropical activity, and in light of El Nino conditions, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center has predicted a near-to-above-normal season. Consequently, preparation becomes even more critical to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals and communities across the Hawaiian islands. She explained that HECO takes proactive steps to fortify their five island grids to withstand severe weather events and minimize disruptions. Throughout the year, the company’s dedicated crews work diligently to harden poles, power lines, and clear vegetation from around electrical equipment. These measures significantly reduce the number and duration of power outages during storms, safeguarding customers’ access to electricity during critical times.

To better prepare for potential emergencies, Samantha shared some crucial advice for customers:

Develop an Emergency Plan: Create a comprehensive emergency plan with your family to know what actions to take in case of a weather-related disaster.

Gather Emergency Supplies: Stock up on essential supplies such as battery-powered radios, flashlights, lanterns, and batteries. Ensure you have enough water, non-perishable food, medicine, and personal hygiene items to last at least 14 days for all family members, including pets.

Consider Backup Power: If any member of your household relies on an electrically powered life support system, consider having a backup generator. Alternatively, make arrangements to stay at a location where electricity will be available in case of an outage.

Samantha also reiterated a critical safety measure for everyone during storm events: If you encounter a downed power line, always assume it is energized and dangerous. Maintain a safe distance of at least 30 feet from downed power lines to prevent accidents and injuries.

There are two upcoming events on Oahu where Hawaiian Electric will be present to raise awareness about emergency preparedness. The first is the Kailua Emergency Fair: On August 26, Hawaiian Electric will be joining the Kailua Alert and Prepared Certified Emergency Response Team at their emergency fair, held at Kailua Town Center, and then the

Manoa Emergency Fair: On September 16, the company will participate in the Be Ready Manoa Certified Emergency Response Team’s emergency fair, hosted at Manoa Marketplace.

For more information, visit hawaiianelectric.com.