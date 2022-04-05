Honolulu (KHON2) – CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. is bringing music’s biggest night to Las Vegas.

With the return of a public audience since the covid-19 pandemic, CEO of The Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. invites musicians from around the world to be recognized for their accomplishments at the 64th GRAMMY awards held in Las Vegas.

“When choosing where we should host this year’s GRAMMYs, Las Vegas caught our attention in that it is one of the entertainment cities of America. Musicians travel to Las Vegas all the time to perform, so it just fell perfectly that this is where the 64th GRAMMY awards should be held,” says Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy.

Not only is this the first time in two years since the GRAMMYs is inviting an in-person audience, this is the first time in 64 years the GRAMMYs will be held in a city other than Los Angeles.

Mason says, “I think we are really excited to have things go back to normal. The energy on the red carpet and in the awards show is unlike any other, and to have that come back this year is exciting, not just for the musicians, but for The Recording Academy as well.”

