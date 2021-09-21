Prenatal Care at Kalihi-Palama Health Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kalihi-Palama Health Center stresses proper prenatal care for expectant moms.

Dr. Ann Chang says telehealth has helped fulfill needs during the pandemic. “Women are being offered telehealth visits over their phones or computers,” adds Chang. “Most of these virtual visits are alternated with in persons visits. It has been shown that by integrating telemedicine into prenatal care, we can increase access to care and cut down exposure risk while at the same time achieving similar pregnancy outcomes.

In addition, many of our pregnant patients have limited access to transportation as well as childcare, especially when the schools were virtual.”

Staff have been able to work with other health care teams at KPHC, including behavioral health and adult medicine, to make sure that pregnant patients get the care they need at both KPHC and at Kapiolani Medical Center, where they deliver.

Dr. Chang Strongly recommends Covid vaccines for pregnant women, saying, “We follow recommendations made by our national societies, the CDC, the American College of OB/GYNs and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine and recommend all our pregnant patients to get the COVID vaccine. The data shows that the vaccine is safe in pregnancy and during breastfeeding and even provides some protection to babies during the pregnancy and after delivery when they are being breastfed.”

She also advises women to schedule regular gynecology exams to screen for serious issues such as cancer. Website: http://www.kphc.org/