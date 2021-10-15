Premiere Benefit Consultants Help with Medicare Enrollment

Honolulu (KHON2) – Medicare enrollment is open now and Premiere Benefit Consultants can help kupuna make this important healthcare decision.

We talked with Premiere Benefit Consultants, a local, independent insurance company that specializes in Medicare insurance.

“We offer free consultations to people with or about to receive Medicare,” says Licensed Medicare Consultant Leilani Soliven. “For most people, their employer manages their health insurance. However, once you retire you are on your own trying to figure out which of the many Medicare plans may work for you. Depending on who your physician is, the medications you take, what kind of extra benefits are important to you and where you live makes a difference when deciding which plan to enroll in.”

Medicare plans are federally funded and funding can change from year to year based on a plan’s performance.

She adds, “This means that plans can also change from year to year which can be confusing to anyone but especially kupuna. That’s why kupuna should review their Medicare insurance every year to understand what may have changed and if it’s still right for them. Sometimes we find that kupuna should consider a different plan because there are new benefits that fit their needs better or, the kupuna’s needs have changed.”

The Annual Enrollment Period begins on October 15 and lasts through December 7th.

