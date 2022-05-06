Pre-Kindergarten Program Returns to Maryknoll for the 2022-2023 School Year. As a Catholic school, Maryknoll provides challenging academics, in a small faith-based & family like setting. Today we learned more about the school from Shana Tong, Maryknoll School President and Head of School, Kimberly Gonzalez, Maryknoll School Pre-K – Grade 5 Division Head, and Jonathan Bello, parent of a current Maryknoll School student.

It is exciting that there will be another Pre-K option for families on Oahu. Shana Tong talked more about the need.

“We nurture our students prepare them to do amazing things the world. And for the past 12+ years we have offered our education from Kindergarten through Grade 12. For the upcoming school year – we are excited to announce the return of our Pre-K program! We experienced a huge influx in Kindergarteners a decade or so ago and needed to open an additional class of Kindergarten, so we paused our Pre-K at the time to meet their needs. Since the pandemic, we’ve heard from our own families requesting to open our Pre-K program back up – to nurture and educate, provide a program for the littlest Spartans in your family.”

The early years are an exciting time for keiki to grow and learn, and Maryknoll’s program has a great balance between an independent, exploratory approach and a structured learning curriculum. Because of the pandemic, there is an even greater need to foster the socialization and communication skills in children. If you are interested in learning more information or enrolling your keiki, visit maryknollschool.org.