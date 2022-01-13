Pour Moi Skincare Climate Smart

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Students at the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Mānoa with aspirations of becoming entrepreneurs will soon have a center they can live, work and learn in to further their education.

The Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) will be a $70 million housing facility, as well as a hub for UH programs in research, innovation and entrepreneurship. These programs will help and teach students on diversifying the state's economy.