Pour Moi Skin Care Unveils Sunlight Drops For Hawaii Residents

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi Skincare is providing Hawaii Residents with new Sunlight Drops perfect for protection against the Hawaiian sun. 

Newest product by Pour Moi Skin Care, sunlight drops is making a buzz around social media as the newest addition to Pour Mois’ skincare line. 

“The Sunlight drops have been popular amongst consumers  who spend a lot of time in the sun. It’s an innovative topical serum that treats sunlight-deprived skin with a clinically-proven vitamin D3-like boost, without the need for extensive sunlight,” says Ulli Haslacher, Founder and CEO of Pour Moi Climate Smart.

Hawaii customers wanting to take advantage of Pour Mois’ Sunlight Drop are encouraged to visit their official website. 

WEBSITE:

https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/products/summer-essentials-trio-hawaii

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 17 2022 12:08 am