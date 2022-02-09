Pour Moi Skin Care Unveils Sunlight Drops For Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi Skincare is providing Hawaii Residents with new Sunlight Drops perfect for protection against the Hawaiian sun.

Newest product by Pour Moi Skin Care, sunlight drops is making a buzz around social media as the newest addition to Pour Mois’ skincare line.

“The Sunlight drops have been popular amongst consumers who spend a lot of time in the sun. It’s an innovative topical serum that treats sunlight-deprived skin with a clinically-proven vitamin D3-like boost, without the need for extensive sunlight,” says Ulli Haslacher, Founder and CEO of Pour Moi Climate Smart.

Hawaii customers wanting to take advantage of Pour Mois’ Sunlight Drop are encouraged to visit their official website.

https://shop.pourmoiskincare.com/products/summer-essentials-trio-hawaii