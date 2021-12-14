Pour Moi Skin Care Helps Hawaii Residents Glow For The Holidays

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi Skin Care is bringing the beauty products to Hawaii residents this Holiday season with skin care to help fight digital light.

Award-winning skin care brand, Pour Moi Skin Care is protecting Hawaii residents from aging too quickly, due to the lights on everyday devices.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that the digital rays on our phones, are actually pre-maturely aging us. From being on our phones, or being in front of a computer, the harmful artificial lights are unknowingly causing more damage to us each day we use them,” says Ulli Haslacher, Founder and CEO of Pour Moi Skin Care

Haslacher says, “Our skin care that we provide sort of acts as a ‘security guard’ against the blue light that’s being emitted off our devices. Especially the products in our Merry Mask Duo Set! What’s even more great about these products is that they work in 60 seconds.”

The Merry Mask Duo set consists of their brand new rose moisture mask which protects skin from pollution and aging.

“These sensorial anti-aging beauty treatments in our Merry Mask Duo set are specifically formulated to defend your complexion against two major 21st-century skin-aging problems, blue light from your electronic devices and the pollution in the air,” says Haslacher.

Those looking to purchase the two products offered in the Merry Mask Duo set will receive a special Holiday price, offered until December 31st, courtesy of Haslacher and her team at Pour Moi Skin Care.

Special “Living808” TV Offer: Merry Mask Duo Value Set

Product: Botanical Mask + Rose Mask

Special Pricing: $59 + Free Shipping

Retail Value: $84

Pour Moi Skin Care:

www.pourmoiskincare.com/holiday