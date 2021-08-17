Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare Summer Essentials Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi has a special on its Summer Essentials trio of “Climate-smart skincare” products that keep Hawaii’s hot climate in mind.
Founder/CEO Ulli Haslacher appeared on Living808 to talk about summer skin and Pour Moi Skincare, the first and only patented Climate-Smart Skincare that was recently named one of Time Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions.
Haslacher is offering a free giveaway to the Summer Essentials Trio offer. Each viewer who purchases a kit will also receive a free full-size Tropical Day Cream.
Special TV Offer:
Product: Summer Essentials Trio
Special Pricing: $77 with FREE Shipping
Retail Value: $137
Offer Good Through: August 31, 2021
Website: pourmoiskincare.com/Hawaii