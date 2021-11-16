Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare Black Friday Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi Skincare has two Black Friday specials for its Climate-smart skincare that was recently named one of Time Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions.

The brand formulates anti-aging products specifically to work for the climate you’re in, such as “hot and humid” or “cold and dry.”

Founder/CEO Ulli Haslacher joined Living808 to showcase how Pour Moi works and to debunk the notion that chocolate is bad for your skin.

Special TV Offer # 1: Climate-Smart WOW 5-Piece Gift Set: Tropical

Product: Metallic Puffer Bag + Clarifying Polish + Full-size Tropical Day Cream + Half-size Marine Day Cream + Marine Moisture-Burst Mask

Special Pricing: $69

Retail Value: $169

Special TV Offer # 2: Stocking Stuffer Day Creams – with purchase of offer #1

Product: Full-size or Half-size

Special Pricing: $15 (30ml) or $10 (15ml)

Retail Value: $35 (30ml) or $25 (15ml)

Offer Good Through: 12/15/21

Website: pourmoiskincare.com/Hawaii