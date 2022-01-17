Portland Japanese Garden Offers 5 Gardens For Oregon Residents and Visitors to Experience

Honolulu (KHON2) – Known to be the most authentic Japanese garden in the world outside of Japan, the Portland Japanese Garden offers 12 acres of natural Oregon beauty to its members and visitors.

“The garden was founded in 1963 to both provide the serenity of a beautiful public garden, and forge a healing connection to Japan on the heels of World War II. The garden features 5 historic garden spaces, each capturing a different period of Japanese history and culture. This garden here is the Flat Garden that sits next to this pavilion where we host art exhibitions and other Japanese cultural demonstrations,” says Han Oh, Interim Marketing Director, Portland Japanese Garden.

In addition to guests walking through and learning about the strolling, flat, sand and stone, tea and natural garden. Visitors can check out their cultural village, furthering their knowledge of Japanese culture.

Oh says, “The Cultural Village was opened in 2017 and designed by the world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma. Within it, we have our Umami Café, Bonsai Terrace, gift shop and the Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center, where you can immerse yourself in traditional Japanese culture and arts.”

Oh feels the Portland Japanese garden provides more than just a learning experience but a place to relax and find peace in nature.

“We’re here to provide visitors a sense of harmony and peace while experiencing a deep connection with nature. I think we could all benefit from feeling some peace right now,” says Oh.

Those looking to plan a trip to the Portland Japanese Garden, as well as learn about becoming a member, can do so by visiting the Portland Japanese Garden’s official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into Portland from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

ALASKA AIRLINES WEBSITE:

www.AlaskaAir.com

@AlaskaAir (Social Media Handles)

PORTLAND JAPANESE GARDEN’S WEBSITE:

www.Japanesegarden.org