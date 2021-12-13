Portland Based Store Offers Oregon Made Products Year-Round

Honolulu (KHON2) – Portland-based store, Made Here becomes a one-stop-shop, providing Oregon made products this Holiday season.

Founded in 2014, Oregon residents and visitors can shop locally made products from different vendors in one curated space.

“Since it’s opening, we have expanded our reach outside of the Portland area to different locations in Oregon, Washington, and the Pacific Northwest in general. We are inspired by our community of artisans, makers, entrepreneurs and small businesses,” says Lauren Stumpf, General Manager at Made Here.

With over 8,000 locally made products, shoppers can choose from 20 different categories sold at Made Here.

Stumpf says, “We have everything from leather goods and apparel to jewelry and gourmet salt. We feel we have just about something for everyone. However, our best sellers come from brands like Jacobsen Salt who offer quite an array of salt products, also, tumblers and pint glasses from North Drinkware, handbags and wallets from Orox Leather Co., Chocolate from Wildwood or Moonstruck, Popcorn from Miss Hannah’s and candles from Bridge Nine Candle Co.”

As many start or continue their Christmas shopping, Stumpf feels Oregon residents and visitors should consider shopping at Made Here this Holiday season.

“Any item in this store can make an excellent gift. Most of our customers are here to do just that, shop for gifts. We also offer gift box services, which is a huge hit this time of year. We can help you curate a selection of goods, or you may choose yourself, then we gift wrap it for you. This can be done in store or online and shipped pretty much anywhere in the world,” says Stumpf.

Shoppers can learn about the different products sold at Made Here, as well as do online shopping via the official Made Here website.

