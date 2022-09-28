Honolulu (KHON2) – Upcoming concert supports Punahou School’s Financial Aid department.

Award-winning singer Tory Lanez is coming to Hawaii on November 18, and tickets are available now to purchase.

“For people in my age group, we actually want performers and artists that we listen to to perform in the islands. With my connections and experience, I want to reach out and get those artists here to Hawaii, which is why I’m bringing artists down like Tory Lanez,” says Connor Tumbaga, Entrepreneur and promoter.

Tumbaga and his team are partnering up with local business, Purve Donuts to help spread the word about this November’s upcoming concert.

Tumbaga says, “Purve has been great to work with. We hid concert tickets in some of the purve donuts that people can purchase..”

Proceeds from the concert sales will go to help Punahou School’s financial aid program.

“The reason why we are doing that is because I wanted to give other the same educational opportunities I had as a student of Punahou,” says Tumbaga.

Those looking to purchase tickets to the upcoming Tory Lanez concert, can do so via EventBrite.com

Tory Lanez in Hawaii:

Date: November 18th

Location: The Warehouse

Tickets: www.toryinhawaii.eventbrite.com

Connor Tumbaga:

@connortumbaga