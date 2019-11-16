Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Hits Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – The hype for the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has finally hit Hawaii after a nationwide craze triggered by its August launch.

Popeyes Hawaii President Sean Uezu made a special delivery to our Living808 set with the help of Mikey Monis.

The chicken sandwich will be available at all Hawaii locations this Sunday, November 17th including Kapahulu and Mililani.

If you can’t wait, it’s available as of today at Dillingham, NEX, Pearl City, and Waipahu.

The chicken sandwich comes on a brioche with buttered buns, pickles and sauce in a classic or spicy version.

Popeyes slow marinates its chicken to give it a savory, Cajun crunch.

To get the latest updates, follow @popeyeshawaii on social media.