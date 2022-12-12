New Year’s Eve is going to be festive at the International Market Place. The celebration is the perfect way for residents and visitors to celebrate the new year under the stars while they experience the International Market Place’s extraordinary Grand Lānai restaurants.

Five restaurants join to welcome revelers to this new, ticketed event.

One admission gains entry to multiple venues.

Satellite bars throughout the Grand Lānai allow ticket holders to sip libations outdoors under the stars while enjoying live entertainment

Each restaurant will offer a full no-host full bar and specialty lite bite tasting menu all night

There will be a special concert with dancing and live entertainment featuring Henry Kapono.

McKenna Brown, Store Mananger, Eating House 1849 explained how they are participating.

‘Instead of individual restaurants doing their own thing, we thought it would be more fun for everyone to have one big party. At Eating House 1849, we are looking forward to sharing the energy of the evening.’

Limited early bird tickets begins at $75 per person, available at shopinternationalmarketplace.com. Regular price tickets $100 to $150. Validated parking with event purchase. Adults only, age 21 and older. Must show valid ID for wristband and entry.