In our first stop for Hawaiʻi Island Week, we are learning about a new initiative that has been in the works for some time now, it’s called the Pono Pledge. Lito Arkangel was the program manager on the project as well as maintaining his duties as the curriculum developer at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo campus working at the Hale Olelo.

Each island created a video and the Hawaii Island version was given awards for its message and videography. The video won a Tele award in the silver division.

“The Pono is a campaign to educate newcomers to the island, the places where it’s okay to visit and the places people need to be more careful for safety and for cultural purposes.”

The filming process started on the campus of UH Hilo and this version of the video is specific for Hawaii Island. It uses people and places unique to the island and the message was meant for visitors to Hawaii Island.

“The impact on people that have viewed the video has been so good that after joking that Hawaiian Airlines should use the video, the airline is now actually playing the video for all incoming mainland and international flights.”

For more information or to take the pledge yourself, visit ponopledge.com