Polynesian Cultural Center Celebrates Moanikeala Hula Festival Sept. 2nd-7th

Honolulu (KHON2) – The annual Moanikeala Hula Festival is showcasing Hawaiian culture all week long at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

The festival running from September 2nd-7th celebrates Sally Moanikeala Woods, a key figure in the development of the hula on the North Shore of Oahu.

Her legacy continues through the many famous Kumu (instructors) who were themselves taught by Aunty Sally.

The annual Moanikeala Hula Festival seeks to preserve, perpetuate, educate and celebrate all forms of hula, while sharing the traditional storytelling and culture with the people of Hawaii as well as visitors from across the globe.

The week-long festivities include daily hula, ukulele, and Niihau shell lei workshops in addition to the festival the final day, which gathers performers of all ages, some as young as two-years-old to take the stage and showcase the grace, beauty and history of hula.

Mikey Monis reported live from PCC to spotlight some of the main attractions such as hula with Kumu Pōmaikaʻi Krueger and poi pounding with Lono Logan.

Website: https://www.polynesia.com/moanikeala-2019/