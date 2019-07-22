Plan Your Dream Wedding with Hawaii Bridal Expo & Trump International Hotel Waikiki

Honolulu (KHON2) – Wedding Week on Living808 is here with a sneak peek at featured vendors who will be at Hawaii Bridal Expo July 26-28th at the Neil Blaisdell Center including Trump International Hotel Waikiki.

Hawaii Bridal Expo Producer Brad Buckles appeared on Living808 to highlight the range of vendors who will be available to meet and answer any questions.

It’s a chance for new brides and grooms to catch up on the trends in food, fashion and deco .plus you can get a first look at all the new goods and services being rolled out by the bridal industry.

Jill Easley, Easley Design & Event Planner showcased wedding and reception venues at Trump International Hotel Waikiki, saying, “Our event sites can be set up to match your plans. We offer flexible seating ranging from 6 to 12 guests per table. At Trump International Hotel Waikiki, we can create a beautiful outdoor ceremony for any wedding style at either Wai’olu Ocean Cuisine, In-Yo Cafe, The Terrace or the Infinity Pool. The Diamond Head Penthouse Suite is also available. With the Pacific Ocean and Honolulu skyline in the background, the ceremony will be an event to remember.”

You can visit The Trump Waikiki booth at the Expo or contact the property directly at waikiki.events@trumphotels.com or at 808-683-7455.

For a full lineup of the Hawaii Bridal Expo, visit bridesclub.com.

Living808 viewers have a chance to win free tickets to the Expo by entering our random giveaway at khon2.com.

You could be the lucky winner of four free tickets.

To enter, go to the contest page in the community section of khon2.com and sign up.

It’s an opportunity to get free tickets to one of largest wedding expos in the country.