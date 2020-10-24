Plan the Perfect Staycation at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort

Honolulu (KHON2)-Need some fun right here in your own backyard?

If you’re looking for a little getaway, we’ve got the perfect staycation for you.

Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort has great kama`aina offers right now with rates starting from $179 a night, a waived daily resort charge and 50% off daily parking.

Enjoy a little break with peace of mind. The Outrigger Waikiki has committed to providing the highest standards for health and safety.

They’ve increased their cleaning procedures in all public spaces and guest rooms with advanced sterilization technology like UV wands and electro-static sprayers.