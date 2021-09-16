Pitch Sports Bar Invites Customers to Try One of A Kind Menu Items

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local sports bar, Pitch is gaining popularity with their high energetic atmosphere and one of a kind menu.

Located in the heart of Salt at Our Kaka’ako, Pitch Sports bar prides themselves on a fun atmosphere and cuisine, unlike any other.

“Our head chef, Chef Jon, has years of experience running an izakaya and brings a lot of creativity. Now Pitch is focusing on food and being a restaurant — offering Japanese-influenced cuisine, like high-quality sashimi and izakaya-style dishes. Our restaurant dishes are a hit and perfectly match the urban vibe here at SALT at Our Kaka‘ako,” says Keita Yamamoto, owner of Pitch Sports Bar at SALT at Our Kaka’ako.

With a wide-range of food options to choose from, Pitch has been known for their popular seafood dishes which Yamamoto says has been a hit with their customers.

Yamamoto says, “From our sashimi platter to our Ahi, everything is bought locally from an auction and made fresh in house. Chef Jon has a variety of food influences and a unique sushi style that everyone will love.”

In addition to the many dishes, Yamamoto suggests pairing both the sashimi platter and ahi plate with their wide range of alcohol.

“With sashimi, we recommend a good shochu. Donburi goes well with beer. Of course, any of our menu items would go nicely with a good whiskey, in which we hold a big whiskey selection,” says Yamamoto.

PItch Sports Bar is open daily, and located on the second floor of Salt at Our Kaka’ako.

WEBSITE:

www.PitchSportsBar.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

@PitchSportsBar (Instagram)